A couple of cold fronts pack a big punch (and possibly bring snow to North Alabama)

We've already had our fair share of ups and downs over the past few weeks, in fact. When you look ahead across the next 7 days, those past cold fronts hardly compare to what's in store for North Alabama.

Let's just break it down in a timeline. It starts like this: Wednesday's warmth is replaced by damp, dreary conditions Thursday. Our first front of the next week is on its way, and it will bring showers to the area, mainly during the afternoon. Storms aren't a factor, so we won't be worrying about severe weather. Rainfall totals aren't anything to write home about with most locations picking up less than half an inch.

Once the cold front passes later Thursday, the clouds and showers exit in time for a cold Friday morning. Temperatures start in the low to mid 30s and only reach the upper 40s for highs, even with some afternoon sunshine. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be back down into the upper 20s to start the day. Overall, the weekend will be lovely, crisp, and cool - sunshine, highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows cold enough for frost.

Now, on to the biggest talking point (with the lowest confidence) in the next week: the chance for snow. A potent (to say the least) cold front dives southward on Veterans Day. Previous model runs haven't been indicating any moisture with this cold front, but the newest data suggest enough moisture that we'll need to monitor the forecast in the coming days...or at least until that trend changes.

The chance for precipitation Tuesday is only 20% due to this low confidence, but it will indeed be cold enough for snow. Temperatures are in the upper 20s Tuesday morning and highs only reach the MID 30s! A typical busted forecast for snow in North Alabama initially involves rain along a cold front. By the time the cold air arrives, the moisture in the atmosphere is no longer sufficient for snow. That scenario looks like Tuesday morning. Again, we'll be watching, but you can put off the trip to the store for bread and milk.