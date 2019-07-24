Clear

A cool night by July's standards

While temperatures are slightly warmer Thursday, it will be another perfect day for late July.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures start near 10 degrees below average again. This means a morning low in Huntsville of 60 degrees. We'll be warming quickly with another round of blue sky and sunshine, reaching a high in the upper 80s. Expect conditions to gradually become more seasonable heading into the weekend. Highs return to the lower 90s and lows will be in the upper 60s starting Saturday.

The ridge of high pressure currently in control starts to weaken toward the beginning of next week, allowing our next chance at rain. We'll start with only isolated showers and storms Sunday and Monday, becoming scattered by Wednesday. Even with that in mind, rain totals should be low for the next 7 days. We'll likely see less than a quarter of an inch of rain through Wednesday morning.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
