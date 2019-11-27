A cool and cloudy Thanksgiving

Temperatures are running close to average and we'll keep a bit of cloud cover for the next few days. In fact, both Thursday and Friday will feature more clouds than sunshine. We'll be in the mid 30s Thanksgiving morning with highs in the mid 50s. For Friday, we start in the lower 40s and see a high near 60. Travel looks good...if you're staying near North Alabama. A large swath of the country is either being directly impacted by dangerous winter weather, or there are indirect impacts due to delays in major airports. If you've got plans to head to the Rockies or Plains, or have a connecting flight through an airport like DEN International, you'll be experiencing the effects of the big storm system tracking through the region.

Looking ahead to Saturday, travel to the south is great. To the west or north, not so much. Another system is heading our way, but it looks to make its impact later Saturday around midday into Sunday morning. That means good weather for the Iron Bowl in Auburn, as well as travel weather to the game. Heading back may be a different story. The system Saturday night will pack a round of gusty wind and heavy rain. The chance for severe weather looks low right now, but due to the overall strength of the entire storm, needs to be monitored in the coming days. On Sunday, we dry out and temperatures drop. We'll only see highs in the upper 40s heading back to work and school on Monday.