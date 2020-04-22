A cloudy but mostly dry Wednesday, severe weather possible Thursday

Cloud cover from will increase through this afternoon but peeks of sunshine are possible Wednesday. Highs hit the low 70s today with a stray shower or sprinkle possible but most of North Alabama will remain dry through this afternoon.

Overnight tonight through sunrise Thursday morning, the risk for severe weather is focused mainly over our southwestern counties. Even then, only an isolated severe storm is expected. The biggest concerns would be gusty wind, small hail, and heavy rain.

The severe risk is a bit higher for a second round of storms Thursday afternoon. Most of North Alabama is included in a Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center, a 1 out of 5 in this case. That translates to isolated severe storms. For southern Marshall and DeKalb Counties, we'll have a Slight Risk for severe storms, a 2 out of 5 from the SPC meaning scattered severe storms. This is a threat that would likely peak by mid to late afternoon, especially for areas east of I-65. Any little bit of daytime heating from sunshine will help to initiate storms along the cold front Thursday afternoon. The passage of a cold front helps end the severe threat by sunset, if not earlier Thursday.

As far as storm threats go Thursday, the greatest risks will be damaging wind and locally heavy rain. However, large hail can't be ruled out and for our southeastern counties especially, the tornado threat is not zero, although it is quite low. There's another round of showers and storms that roll through late Friday night through Saturday morning.