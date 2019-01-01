Dry now, flooding concerns return mid-week

Even with plenty of clouds, we'll stay dry until later in the day on Wednesday. Expect a high near 60 today and a light wind out of the north.
Starting Wednesday afternoon, we'll have several rounds of rain track through the Valley. Showers arrive for the second half of Wednesday and last through at least Thursday morning. We catch a little breather until late Thursday night and early Friday when steadier, heavier rain rolls in. It will taper into showers for Friday evening. All in all, we'll pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain from Wednesday through Friday, exacerbating flooding concerns through the end of the week.
Fortunately, the weekend will be dry with clouds clearing by Saturday afternoon. That leaves us with sunshine to end the weekend and temperatures back near 60.
