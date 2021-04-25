A church in DeKalb County celebrates the anniversary of the 2011 tornadoes

10 years ago, the April 27th tornadoes ripped through Alabama and destroyed everything in its path. WAAY 31 learned how that tragic day transformed a church in DeKalb County.

Almost everything in the Mountain View Baptist Church was destroyed during the 2011 tornadoes, except for a few items like some hymnals and its main cross. They keep these items in the new church to remind people that even in your darkest days, something beautiful will come out of it.

“I think it’s great to remember even tragedy because we learn from tragedy, we learn from growth through troubled times," said the church's Pastor Brian Harris. "I think for them to look back and say, ‘I remember where we were then, but here is where we are now, better than where we were before.’”

Harris said their congregation didn't miss a beat after the tornadoes. They held a service that Sunday in the parking lot and from that day forward, they didn't view April 27th, 2011 as a time of tragedy; they view it as their church's new beginning.

“10 years. You look back and see, you see God’s blessings because sometimes you can’t see looking forward what’s going to happen, what’s going to take place, but looking back you see how God blessed and had his hand on us the whole time," said Harris.

The church moved its homecoming to the last Sunday in April.

A deacon of the church, Greg Graham, said seeing material items that made it through the storm continuously reminds people what they overcame 10 years ago.

“Our past shapes our future right, so, these are just little reminders of what Christ has done for our church when we see these material things that survived, and then we look around and see all the church members and people that survived," said Graham.

The Pastor said after surviving an EF-5 tornado, it reminds him that he can get through anything with his God by his side.