A chilly start with a mild afternoon

Friday starts with some sunshine and chilly temperatures. We'll quickly warm to the upper 70s later this afternoon, even with increasing cloud cover expected. Showers will hold off until the late evening hours, mainly after sunset.

Tonight into tomorrow morning will be damp and cool. Showers will move in with a cold front tonight and linger off and on through the first half of Saturday. Once the rain ends, the clouds begin clearing and we'll even see some sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than today behind the front, reach the mid 60s.

The chill is REALLY on for Saturday night. A clearing sky and cooler air in place should allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s. For Sunday, regardless of sunshine, highs only hit the upper 50s. There's even the possibility for some light, patchy frost Sunday night and Monday morning as lows fall into the upper 30s again.