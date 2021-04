A beautiful Saturday ahead after a freeze warning expires this morning. Temperatures back into the 60's with clear skies and plenty of sunshine.

Overnight temperatures tonight won't drop down nearly as much as the past couple of nights. Most of us will wake up in the upper 30's lower 40's, but the sunshine again will prevail warming us right back up. Picture perfect weather for any outdoor Easter plans such as an Easter egg hunt with highs back in the 70's!