A chilly and breezy start Tuesday but sunny skies continue

Tuesday morning will bottom out in the 30s again but most areas should stay just above the freezing mark. A dry cold front will move through overnight which should bring enough winds before sunrise to keep temperatures just above 32 Tuesday morning. Though we may stay above freezing any winds above 10 mph could bring wind chills down to the upper 20s.

Thanks to the sunny skies highs briefly tough the low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Although it might feel a bit chilly in the afternoons, low 60s is within a couple of degrees of our normal high temperature for mid November. The rest of the work week looks spectacular with sunshine and temperatures slowly warming to near or above 70 Friday through this weekend. Overnight lows will inch towards the low 40s by late week.

While all is quiet here, we are closely watching another major hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Iota is an incredibly powerful Category 5 hurricane with winds at 160 MPH. Iota has nearly the same strength and is following a virtually identical path to Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago. Iota will make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane tonight near the Nicaragua-Honduras border in Central America, bring catastrophic winds, flooding, and storm surge to an area still recovering from Eta's impacts. The official end to this record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season is two weeks from today on November 30. However, additional storms in the month of December are entirely possible.