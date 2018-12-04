A particularly chilly parade forecast

We'll keep a partly sunny sky today with the occasional peek of sunshine and highs only in the mid 40s. For perspective, that's over 10 degrees below average. You can expect temperatures in the 30s for the Christmas Parade in Downtown Huntsville this evening. Tonight, lows remain below average as they dip to the upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday and the chill remains. Highs return to the mid 40s. The pattern doesn't change substantially until the weekend. Clouds thicken Friday and by Friday night, rain arrives and lingers all weekend long. It's going to be a cold rain, too. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s during the day with lows in the 30s at night.

As the rain tapers and colder air creeps in, a wintry mix or a few flurries are not out of the question Sunday night and early Monday morning. Regardless, we wouldn't expect any accumulation.