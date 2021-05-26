A child publishes a book in Huntsville

In Connecting North Alabama, WAAY 31 introduced the "Every Child has a Story" non-profit organization. On Sunday, one of the authors from the program had an event celebrating his book.

Jaden Coolie is an 11-year-old who can now add being a published author to his resume. He wrote and published his book, "The Galaxy Warriors" in 2019, and in 2021, it was re-published by Demico National.

Coolie's parents told WAAY 31 they're so proud he's published a book at only 11-years-old. His mom, Keaires Roberson, said she hopes it inspires other young kids.

"It gives kids something to look forward to, that you don't have to be out getting in trouble, or doing this. There's so much other stuff that you can do. Once you pick up your pen or pencil and you start writing, you not going to have time to be getting in trouble or be into this because you're going to be busy trying to pursue your dreams, even at a young age."

Coolie said he enjoyed the whole process.