Candlelight vigil held in honor of murdered Huntsville high school student

A community is still grieving the death of 17-year-old Deu'nta Moore, better known as Poodaroo. Poodaroo was shot Friday night and later died from his injuries.

WAAY 31 went to his candlelight vigil in Huntsville. His mom, Brittany Moore, said her son continues to bring the community together. There was not a dry eye at Poodaroo's candlelight vigil. Brittany said she knew he was loved by many, but didn't know to this extent.

“Honey, I knew he was loved, but I didn’t know he touched this many people," said Brittany. "I’m going to miss my baby dearly.”

Thursday night, about 100 people came to Stoner Field to honor Poodaroo. His friends and family shared some of their favorite memories. The overwhelming response was his ability to make anybody's day much better.

Poodaroo's girlfriend, Kesiah Rogers, said it's one of her favorite things about him.

“He always made somebody smile no matter what he went through, even on his bad days, he made someone smile," she said. "Just a great person, always kept a smile on somebody's face.”

Rogers said it still doesn't seem real that he's gone.

“I have my good and bad days. It still feels like it’s a dream to me to be honest. It’s going to be hard, but I’m going to get through it.”

Brittany said she's been overwhelmed with love and support from the community since his devastating death.

“I haven’t really had my moment yet, because I have so much love around here from my son bringing everybody together, everybody.”

But, even with all the love and support, Brittany is still missing it from the one person she wants it from the most.

“Everybody keeps asking me what I want and what I need, but they can’t give it to me because I want my baby," Brittany said. "It’s nothing that I need, because nobody can give it to me.”

His community said Poodaroo was one of a kind and nobody could bring people together the way he could.