A breezy Halloween followed by a stormy Thursday

SEVERE THREAT: All week long, we've been tracking the cold front set to arrive Thursday. In advance of the front, a line of strong to severe storms will likely sweep across the Valley. The timing of the storms has been trending later and later, so the impacts have also been adjusted slightly. In the Shoals, expect storms to start by 7 AM. They slowly track eastward, reaching Huntsville between 10 and 11 AM, then Sand Mountain by noon.

Heavy rain totaling 1 to 2 inches in a short amount of time is the main concern for travel impacts, creating brief ponding on the roadways during the morning commute for areas west of I-65. The severe threat and risk for damage will be associated with strong winds between 55 to 65 mph. However, there is some indication in the data that the line of storms can break into segments, which means not ALL locations in the Valley would see torrential rain and damaging wind. Due to the fact that north Alabama will be on the weaker portion of the line with stronger storms farther south along the Gulf, the potential for even an isolated, brief tornado is lowering as well.

That being said, the rain alone will create morning inconveniences that should be planned for accordingly. Allow extra time for the morning drive, especially in our western counties. The WAAY 31 StormTracker Team is constantly monitoring data updates and will provide regular adjustments to the forecast as need be.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Aside from the fact that temperatures will be running a few degrees warmer than average, we are all set for a spectacularly spooky Halloween! We'll see a gloomy sky with breezy conditions and even a few showers. Rain chances are at 30% today, so trick-or-treating won't be a washout, but it can be a bit damp.