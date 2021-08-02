Clear

A break from the heat and humidity

Last week's heat wave broke Sunday and North Alabama can now enjoy below normal highs Monday as well as a noticeable drop in the humidity.

North Alabama finally saw high temperatures drop to the 80s Sunday afternoon but that still came with oppressive humidity. That is because the first front wasn't strong enough to squash the lingering moisture/humid air south Sunday. However, a reinforcing cold front dropped in from the northwest Monday morning - this brought enough dry air to North Alabama that you will notice much lower humidity this afternoon. This will also keep the majority of the rain well to out south in central and southern Alabama the next couple of days and beyond.

The one hiccup is that smoke from the Western wildfires is trailing this morning's cold front so air quality may become an issue today and Tuesday. Air Quality has already touched Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups Monday morning.

After today's mid-80s we will steadily increase highs back into the low 90s by the weekend. Nearly everyone remains dry over the next seven days, but subtle disturbances passing by could lead to isolated showers mainly over northeast Alabama each afternoon through the upcoming weekend.

