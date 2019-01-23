A blood test could predict Alzheimer's 16 years in advance

A new blood test can looks for a protein that people predisposed for Alzheimer's disease are likely to have.

"He would go back in time, kind of how Alzheimer's people do," said Wade Walker.

Walker says if his family could have used the test and known 16 years in advance that his grandfather would get Alzheimer's disease, it would have been easier for everyone.

"He was a wonderful person" remembered Walker.

Right now, 92,000 people in Alabama have Alzheimer's disease. Madison hospital is already testing new solutions for patients like using special pillows as a visual cue to let hospital staff know a patient has Alzheimer's. Registered nurse, and "Forget me not" program pioneer Jenifer Hagovsky says the new blood test needs a wider research base and some fine tuning before it heads here locally.

"Local hospitals could use this test once more research is done on it," said Hagovsky.

While patients and families wait for that research, Hagovsky says the test could be promising for families wanting more time with their loved ones.

"Early diagnosis would help the patient and family member prepare for whats going to happen to them," said Hagovsky.

Early diagnosis would also mean patients can get on medication sooner, and while there is no cure that could slow the progress of the disease.

"The last part of his life would've been more quality,"said Walker.