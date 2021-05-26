A bittersweet day as teachers wave goodbye to students, and beloved Madison City elementary school

Madison City School students and teachers are waving goodbye to what has been a school year full of challenges because of the pandemic.

One elementary school is particular is also waving an emotional goodbye to a building that's been around for nearly 50 years.

In the Fall, students and teachers from West Madison Elementary will move to the new school, Midtown Elementary, that is currently being built.

It made it a bittersweet last day of school for many teachers including Kari Sims. Not only will she be saying goodbye to her students, but also a building in which she's spent almost a decade teaching in.

"I'm gonna miss them all I told myself I wouldn't cry until they left today, I'm gonna keep my tears in," Kari Sims, a kindergarten teacher at West Madison Elementary School, said

Sims said even though she's excited for a fresh start it's still not an easy goodbye.

"These walls have seen so much through the years and so while we're going out and we're all happy to moving on, we're still sad to leave all of this behind," Sims said.

Even with the changes sims says she has no doubt next year will be a great one, especially after dealing with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

I feel like this year after this no matter what is thrown at us is going to be like a breeze to handle we can tackle anything if we’ve made it through this year," Sims said.

Midtown Elementary will be able to hold about double the amount of students once it opens by the beginning of the next school year.