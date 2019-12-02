Clear
A bit of sunshine with chilly temperatures Tuesday

After a break from the clouds Sunday, they've been hanging tough to start the work week.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A wind out of the north kept temperatures cold all day, and will continue to do so tonight. While some clearing is possible late tonight into early Tuesday, it won't last all day. Lows dip to the upper 20s and highs only hit the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, things moderate a little bit Wednesday. Following a cold start in the morning, highs return to the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

The next shot at any rain holds off until Thursday night. Even then, we're only expecting a few showers off and on through the first part of Friday. Rain totals will be meager and the showers shut off by the evening drive Friday. The weekend looks decent with dry conditions Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s each afternoon but by Sunday evening, a few showers creep back into the area. More widespread rain is likely Monday. The upside? Highs are in the mid 60s to start the next work week.

