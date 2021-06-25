A bit breezy with a few afternoon storms this weekend

It's stays partly cloudy and tonight we'll only be dipping to near 70 degrees. For Saturday afternoon, highs are back in the upper 80s. There's little concern about rain chances to start the weekend, but a few showers and storms will develop by Sunday afternoon.

If you've got outdoors plans, the thought of a breeze to keep the air moving might sound pretty nice. However, wind gusts over 15 MPH will be possible on Lake Guntersville both Saturday and Sunday. This might start to cause choppy conditions which could delay some races so we'll need to watch those wind data closely.

Going into next week, afternoon showers and storms are possible each day, becoming slightly more widespread toward the end of the week. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows drop to near 70 every night.