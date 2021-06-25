Clear
A bit breezy with a few afternoon storms this weekend

The weekend kicks off with a partly sunny sky and only the slightest chance for an afternoon storm.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

It's stays partly cloudy and tonight we'll only be dipping to near 70 degrees. For Saturday afternoon, highs are back in the upper 80s. There's little concern about rain chances to start the weekend, but a few showers and storms will develop by Sunday afternoon.

If you've got outdoors plans, the thought of a breeze to keep the air moving might sound pretty nice. However, wind gusts over 15 MPH will be possible on Lake Guntersville both Saturday and Sunday. This might start to cause choppy conditions which could delay some races so we'll need to watch those wind data closely.

Going into next week, afternoon showers and storms are possible each day, becoming slightly more widespread toward the end of the week. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows drop to near 70 every night.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

