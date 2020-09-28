A big dose of cool air settles into North Alabama

No, it's not quite "sweata' weatha," but you will probably need a jacket in the mornings and evening the next few days.

For Tuesday, temperatures start out near 50 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. You stand the greatest chance at seeing some sunshine the farther west you are. Farther east, we'll hang on to some clouds with only an isolated chance at seeing a couple of showers. Highs during the afternoon only make it to the upper 60s...that's 10 to 15 degrees below average! Yes, it's officially fall, but the average high this time of year is 81° in Huntsville.

Through the remainder of the week, the weather is nearly picture perfect for fall lovers - lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s and lower 70s. In fact, a second cold front swings through on Thursday. It won't bring any rain, but it will bring a reinforcing push of cooler air. That means we'll be in the upper 60s again by the weekend with morning lows as cool as the mid 40s Saturday morning!