A big chill follows another round of rain

The rain is back in a big by mid-week, which stands a good chance of impacting trick-or-treating Thursday. There's no big chill in the short term - that definitely doesn't hold true for the end of the 7 day time period. It's going to be feeling a bit like winter once November arrives.

Temperatures Monday morning start near 50 degrees. We should clear out some overnight, but areas of low clouds and fog are likely early Monday morning. As previously mentioned, the sun makes a reappearance for the second half of the day. A wind shift to the southeast Tuesday pumps up the moisture and brings back the clouds, along with an isolated shower chance. Rain becomes widespread as a cold front approaches Wednesday. Along and ahead of that cold front, strong to severe storms are possible. We'll get some good rain, too. In total, we'll pick up around two inches of rain with this next system.

Now, once the storm threat ends and the rain moves out, the cold air rushes into North Alabama. Not cool air, but cold air. Temperatures are forecast to run about 15 degrees below average, meaning Friday's low temperature will be in the upper 30s with the high in the mid 50s. Mid 30s are in store by Saturday morning, so a Frost Advisory may be in order. We'll be tracking those storm threats, the timing and amounts with the rain, and the temperatures in the coming days.