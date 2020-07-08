A Trash Pandas surprise for a deserving family

Slade and Dennis Stewart were suppose to watch Trash Pandas Baseball all summer.

Dennis is fighting a tough battle with cancer, his wife, Bonnie, got him the tickets so he could spend as much time with his son as possible.

The season is cancelled, so since they can't watch Trash Pandas Baseball, we are bringing the Trash Pandas to them.

Cancer wasn't part of the game plan....

"He always said the only thing in life that's fair in a ground ball between first and third," Slade Stewart said. "And that's true."

Dennis and Slade have bonded over baseball, ever since Dennis coached Slade as a kid.

"He can do anything, probably the best player on the team, wouldn't tell him that," Dennis said.

"I probably wouldn't tell him but he was the best coach I had, because he was fair," Slade added.

After Dennis's cancer diagnosis, the father-son duo got Trash Pandas season tickets, hoping to spend a lot of time watching baseball together.

"Just being out in the sun and hearing the crack of that bat," Dennis said, describing his favorite parts of the game.

With the season cancelled because of coronavirus, Team Owner, Ralph Nelson, and The Trash Pandas wanted to do something for the 72-year-old veteran, who's in the fight of his life.

Dennis got a signed baseball, and can rock his new Trash Pandas gear.

"I was wondering if I was going to get a hat," Dennis said.

Holding back tears, Slade says having a taste of the ball park at home will bring joy to his dad.

"You know, I think the world needs a lot more of that," Slade said.

Slade said the season tickets were meant to give his dad hope.

It might not be a baseball, but we were able to give Dennis laughs, which sometimes is the best medicine.

"You know this gives him something to fight for look forward too, hopefully he'll keep fighting for us," Slade said.