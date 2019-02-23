Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

A Tornado Watch Is In Effect Until 10 p.m. Saturday

A tornado watch is in effect for most of the Valley until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Rounds of storms will be moving across the Valley as we go through this afternoon and into tonight. All modes of severe weather will be possible with an emphasis on flash flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes. 

That is why a tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight for the Valley. You should start your preperations now in case your area gets issued a warning. 

With all of the rain we have seen so far, it is very likely that any storm that moves through will cause a flash flood warning to be issued. Many areas have seen over 6" of rainfall since February 15. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events