A Tornado Watch Is In Effect Until 10 p.m. Saturday

Rounds of storms will be moving across the Valley as we go through this afternoon and into tonight. All modes of severe weather will be possible with an emphasis on flash flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes.

That is why a tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight for the Valley. You should start your preperations now in case your area gets issued a warning.

With all of the rain we have seen so far, it is very likely that any storm that moves through will cause a flash flood warning to be issued. Many areas have seen over 6" of rainfall since February 15.