Its the biggest stage Auburn Basketball has played on in 16 years, and it happens to be against a team with a player from Auburn High School.

Small world, even though this week Myles Parker and Garrison Brooks are opponents, they'll always be friends.

"One of my best friends is Garrison Brooks, yeah me him and Jamal grew up playing together," Madison Academy Grad, Myles Parker, said.

"Myles and I use to room together, we were always roommates," Garrison Brooks added.

Garrison went to Auburn high, now he's a star for the Tarheels, but before college, him and Myles played travel ball.

"Myles is one of the funniest people I know," Brooks said.

Friends turned against each other for a day,

I asked Myles if he's called Garrison since they've been in Kansas City.

"Not yet, I'm going to have to wait till after the game to hit him up."