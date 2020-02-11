A Sister Act for UNA Basketball

There's a Disney movie called "Double Teamed" featuring twin basketball stars.

At North Alabama, it's not a movie, it's real life, the Wallen sisters have shared a court from fourth grade, to D1 ball at UNA.

Ivy and Emma are two of the Wallen triplets.

Being sisters, isn't a super power to them. It's all they know.

"People think we read each other's mind's but really we've just played together so long," Ivy said.

The seniors don't want to think too much about their playing time together coming to an end. Instead, they're focusing on making the most of their last games.

"Every great thing in life has to come to and end," Emma said. "I think what we've done here is a testament to everything has to end, but I think when it comes to an end, we can set that aside and see what else is out there. We've lived this for 10 years now, just hard core basketball."

Emma is North Alabama's all time leader in three pointers.

Ivy is the Lion's all time leading scorer.

So do they coach each other?

"I would never give any constructive criticism," Ivy said with a laugh. "I mean sometimes when I need to, and then other times we'll have a mediator. One of our good friends last year I would go to her and say 'tell Emma this.'"

"We try to keep it civil, but we know each other best," Emma said.

They don't want to be remembered for their game.

I asked what they want their legacy to be. "Oh you know that we were good people, and I hope it's more than basketball that people see," Emma said.

While more than a decade of Wallen sister basketball is ending...

"Who says we can't go to the gym and shoot together?" Ivy asked.

Emma says she'll cherish her memories of playing with Ivy for a lifetime.

"That's something we'll be able to tell our kids, our future nieces and nephews, what we did here," Emma said.