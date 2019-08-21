Shoals-based company looking to fill open job positions

A Shoals company is looking for candidates to fill several open positions.
Constellium interviewed candidates at the Huntsville Career Center on Wednesday.
The company is an aluminum manufacturing plant in Muscle Shoals. It is looking to hire employees with technical backgrounds and a minimum of a GED or high school diploma.
Constellium will be at the Decatur Career Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a second job fair on August 22.
For more information on how to apply, you can visit Constellium online.
