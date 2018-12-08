Clear

A Rainy Sunday With Some Snowflakes Sunday Night & Monday Morning

It will be rainy at times Sunday but it won't be cold enough for snow until Sunday Night. That is when we could see some snowflakes fall.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 6:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

The rest of Sunday evening will be a steady rain with very few breaks. Temperatures won't drop much either with the high on Saturday in the low 40s we will see the upper 30s early Sunday morning. 

Rain will continue fairly steady Sunday morning but will gradually taper off early Sunday afternoon. The back part to this massive system will move in Sunday around sunset. This will create more chances for rain but the chances for snow won't be possible until the overnight. 

We will see very little snow mixing in with the rain Sunday night through Monday morning. Surface temperatures will still be above 32 degrees but some metal surfaces could see the snowflakes linger long enough for you to notice them. 

Drier air moves in Monday night then we return to sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain is anticipated at the end of the week. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events