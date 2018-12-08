A Rainy Sunday With Some Snowflakes Sunday Night & Monday Morning

The rest of Sunday evening will be a steady rain with very few breaks. Temperatures won't drop much either with the high on Saturday in the low 40s we will see the upper 30s early Sunday morning.

Rain will continue fairly steady Sunday morning but will gradually taper off early Sunday afternoon. The back part to this massive system will move in Sunday around sunset. This will create more chances for rain but the chances for snow won't be possible until the overnight.

We will see very little snow mixing in with the rain Sunday night through Monday morning. Surface temperatures will still be above 32 degrees but some metal surfaces could see the snowflakes linger long enough for you to notice them.

Drier air moves in Monday night then we return to sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain is anticipated at the end of the week.