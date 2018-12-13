Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Rainy Next Few Days

Rain will increase tonight and will be heaviest Friday. Saturday will have scattered showers.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 2:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

The rain will begin to move into the Tennessee Valley this evening but mostly the rain will arrive after midnight. The biggest concern with the rain is that it will be falling, in some cases, pretty heavy. Just take it easy heading to work and school and you should be fine. 

Rain will continue throughout Friday. It won't be raining every hour of the day but you can expect periods of rain to last a couple hours with small breaks. 

Showers will linger Saturday along with the cloud cover. The clouds won't begin to break up until Sunday afternoon but the showers will be done by 6 a.m. Sunday. 

Then we get several days of sunshine!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events