A Rainy Next Few Days

The rain will begin to move into the Tennessee Valley this evening but mostly the rain will arrive after midnight. The biggest concern with the rain is that it will be falling, in some cases, pretty heavy. Just take it easy heading to work and school and you should be fine.

Rain will continue throughout Friday. It won't be raining every hour of the day but you can expect periods of rain to last a couple hours with small breaks.

Showers will linger Saturday along with the cloud cover. The clouds won't begin to break up until Sunday afternoon but the showers will be done by 6 a.m. Sunday.

Then we get several days of sunshine!