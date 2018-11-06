Clear
A Quiet Tuesday In Store For Election Day

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 5:36 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

After a very eventful night, the storms have subsided and Tuesday will prove to be quiet and mild. Overnight, multiple tornadoes were reported, in addition to at least one fatality. Across the Valley, there were dozens of wind reports and associated damage. The WAAY 31 Team will be out today tracking damage from the overnight storms.

Overall, Tuesday will be dry with above average temperatures. Clouds clear gradually and the afternoon will be mostly sunny. We take a break from the rain for the rest of today and tonight, then scattered showers return for Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread rain rain overtakes the area as a strong cold front approaches Friday, potentially bringing the first widespread frost of the season.

