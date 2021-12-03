North Alabama man making big screen debut in 'Castle Falls'

A Trinity man is making his debut on the big screen.

Former Defensive Back for the Crimson Tide, Eric Gray, is playing "Lando" in the action movie, "Castle Falls."

The movie was shot in Birmingham and a few people from North Alabama, including Gray, are part of the movie.

He hopes this will inspire others in the area that the work is worth it.

"Anything is possible," said Gray.

"If you put in the work, you believe in yourself and you don't allow anybody else to remove you, or to detour you from your goals of what you want, it can happen. It may take time, it's going to be hard, you're going to have peaks and valleys, you're going to have it all, but it's possible and you can do it."

He tells WAAY 31 that this won't be the last time we see him in movies.