'A New Year's miracle': Missing Madison County woman found alive

A Madison County woman is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after she was found in a field off Ready Section Road two days after she was reported missing.

Shelby Clark and her dog stumpy had been missing since New Year's Eve and were reportedly seen in several areas, leaving search crews with a large area to sweep. After more than 24 hours of searching from volunteers and numerous agencies from Alabama and Tennessee, Clark was rescued Saturday morning by a member of the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said aside from some slight hypothermia, Clark appeared to be in good shape, adding that stumpy helped lead rescuers to her.

"When the volunteer firefighters found her, the dog kept alerting to the firefighters and running back to Ms. Clark,” Turner said. “So, you know that saying that the dog is the person’s best friend, you know it worked out great in this case and I don't think the dog ever left her side."

Representative Andy Whitt was part of the search party and said the community witnessed a “New Year’s miracle” in the efforts to find Clark.

"When you see a volunteer fireman or when you see a deputy on the street, thank them,” Whitt said. “Take the time to say thank you because they really make a difference in our communities and they made a difference in ours this morning."

Clark's family said Saturday night that she will be monitored in the hospital for a few days before she is released.