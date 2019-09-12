A New Leash on Life holding 'Name Your Own Fee' adoption special for dogs and cats

This weekend, A New Leash on Life is having one of its biggest adoption events of the year, the Big White Tent Pet Adoption Event at the Jones Valley PetSmart in Huntsville.

You can name your own adoption fee for all dogs and cats older than six months. The event is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14th and 15th. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.