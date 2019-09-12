Clear

A New Leash on Life holding 'Name Your Own Fee' adoption special for dogs and cats

Photo credit: A New Leash on Life Facebook page

Hundreds of dogs and cats will be looking for their homes this weekend in a special adoption event.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 4:15 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

This weekend, A New Leash on Life is having one of its biggest adoption events of the year, the Big White Tent Pet Adoption Event at the Jones Valley PetSmart in Huntsville.

You can name your own adoption fee for all dogs and cats older than six months. The event is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14th and 15th. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events