Madison Co. mom in court after investigators say she starved her baby

A Madison County mom was in court for her preliminary hearing Thursday after investigators say she starved her 11-month-old girl who died back in September.

Porsha Bole is charged with aggravated child abuse, and on Thursday a judge denied lowering her bond and sent the case to the grand jury.



Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit talked with WAAY 31 about Bole's shocking testimony. An investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was the only witness called to the stand.

"Witnesses described the arms and legs as anorexic, which is not appropriate for a one-year-old baby. They're supposed to be chubby. You have bed sores on the head, open scab sores that were oozing out into the bassinet. Anyone who saw that kid should have done something about it," Douthit said.

The baby was also born weighing 9 pounds and died 11 months later weighing only 10 pounds, according to the investigators. The 11-month-old girl never walked or crawled during her short life.

"She had no prenatal care during the pregnancy or after pregnancy. Other than the three weeks the child spent in the hospital, because mom was on opioids when she was pregnant. That is the last time she saw a doctor, " Douthit said.

Bole had a prescription for methadone, a drug used to treat addiction. The investigator told the judge she learned the mother went to a methadone clinic everyday for treatment while she was pregnant, and the baby was born addicted.

The Department of Human Resources was never called by the hospital, because she was prescribed the medicine. Bole has two other children who lived at the home where the baby died and according to investigators, both were well fed and the home wasn't dirty.

"This was not an accident. This is not someone incapable of taking care of children. This was intentional malnourishment of this child. They put it in the bassinet probably from the day it got home from the hospital until the day it died," Douthit said.

Joshua Foster, Bole's boyfriend and the father of the baby, is still in jail awaiting his preliminary hearing.

If convicted of aggravated child abuse, Bole is facing up to life in prison. The official cause of death has not been determined yet, but the investigator who took the stand thinks the baby died because it was malnourished.