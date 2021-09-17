A look at the Penn State football team

When you think of Penn State football you think of a championship-caliber program.

The Nittany Lions have not won a conference championship since 2016, but there is reason to believe that Penn State could be contenders in 2021.

Penn State began their season with a 16-10 win over a 12th ranked Wisconsin team, proving that last year's subpar 4-5 record was a blip in the grand scheme of things.

The Nittany Lions are led by an athletic quarterback in Sean Clifford, the Redshirt-Senior has racked up 5,200 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in his career.

Clifford isn't the only threat on the field though, his main target Jahan Dotson has been electric this season. He's caught 10 passes for 167 yards and two scores. The running back is no pushover either, he carried the ball 20 times against Ball State scoring once and if he can muster up another season like 2019 the Tigers could be in trouble. The back averaged 5.3 yards a carry as a freshman.

This isn't a Penn State team of the past but it has the potential to be and that should scare any team the Nittany Lions play this year.