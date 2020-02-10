A Look at East Limestone's signing day

Congrats to all who signed their letters of intent to play college football from East Limestone.
Crimson Bivbens is going to Huntingdon University. Jd Broussard to Autin Peay University. JD Farrar signed with Kentucky Christian. Haze Soloman is going to play for the Mocs at UTC.
