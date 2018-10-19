Limestone County woman facing charges after pretending to be younger

A Limestone County woman is facing charges after pretending to be ten years younger.

According to deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Lisa Keeton was arrested after being involved in a short chase and then lying about who she was. She will be charged with identity theft and obstructing justice.

It all happened when investigators pulled over a man who was wanted on distribution charges. Keeton was a passenger in the car and investigators say she had stolen debit cards.

Keeton was brought to the sheriff’s office to see if she’d given them her real name.

“She actually signed her name as Amber Cluxton to some documents. We later found out that she was Lisa Keeton who is about ten years older than Amber Cluxton,” said Jamie King with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle in the chase, Zachary Ebbery, will be charged with attempting to elude. Both Ebbery and the other passenger in the car, Kaycee Rains, will be facing drug charges as well.