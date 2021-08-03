A Lauderdale County family fights to keep their son's killer behind bars

A Shoals family is petitioning to keep a convicted killer behind bars.

Timmie Kelley is coming up for a parole hearing on August 19th. He confessed to the brutal and premeditated killing of Troy Condrey back in 2000 and is serving a life sentence.

The district attorney's office in Lauderdale County is asking the parole board to keep Kelley locked up and they already have around 50 letters from Condrey's loved ones and friends asking the board to do the same.

"I can vaguely remember playing hide and seek with him in the house. It's mostly just been stories that I've heard from other people growing up in my life," said Logan Condrey, Troy Condrey's son who was only three when his father was murdered. "It's been really hard. It's hard growing up and seeing other kids with their dads and everything. It made me really close with my mom and grandparents."

Logan's grandparents, Rebecca and Charles, have fought for 21 years to get justice for their son and to keep his killer locked up.

"It's like you relive it. Not a day goes by that you don't think about it. When you get up you think about it. When you go to bed you think about it. It's just something you don't get over," said Rebecca Condrey, Troy's mother.

In 2000, Condrey was engaged to Kelley's ex-wife. According to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's office, Kelley got a man named Ronnie Young to pretend to be a stranded motorist. Condrey pulled over to help the man and that's when Kelley appeared out of hiding and beat Condrey to death with a hammer. He then tried to dispose of his body by putting his feet in concrete and threw him off of a bridge into the Tennessee River.

Young took his own life before he could be charged in the crime.

The district attorney called the murder brutal and with Kelley's parole hearing just weeks away the Condrey's hope the board will keep this dangerous man behind bars.

"I feel like he will go after others if they don't," said Rebecca Condrey.

The Condrey's will be in Montgomery on August 19th in person to ask the board to keep Kelley incarcerated.

You can email any letters asking the board not to release Timmie Kelley to the district attorney's office at dtidwell@daconnolly.com