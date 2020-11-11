A Huntsville veteran received an unexpected surprise from 7th graders

A veteran in Huntsville received an unexpected surprise from 7th graders at Huntsville Junior High. Patrick Clark was sent a letter thanking him for his service and protecting our country.

While he doesn't know who wrote the letter, Clark said that makes it all the more meaningful because it shows that students understand and acknowledge the sacrafices soldiers make for our freedom.

“They know that we’re doing a job and serving. It’s amazing that these kids take their time to write letters like that. Like I said, it makes a lot of us feel that the things we do, aren’t forgotten," said Clark.

He said there are no words to express how grateful he is to have received this letter and it is something he will cherish forever.