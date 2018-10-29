Huntsville man indicted for odometer tampering and bank fraud

A Huntsville man, 62-year-old Randy Greene, has been indicted on 12 counts for tampering with vehicle odometers and 3 counts of bank fraud.

The odometer tampering occurred roughly between October 1, 2014 and November 2, 2016. The average discrepancy in vehicle mileage was 122,046 miles and the largest was 218,678 miles.

Greene is accused of trying to scam Redstone Federal Credit Union when the bank financed three vehicles on which the odometers had been tampered with.

He was originally charged with one count of of odometer tampering on December 21, 2017. This charge is included in the indictment, which indicates he may have been aided and abetted by others. He was served with a notice of forfeiture in relation to the bank fraud counts, which includes a money judgment of $28,000.

The penalty for tampering with an odometer carries an imprisonment term up to three years and a maximum fine of $250,000. The imprisonment term for bank fraud can be up to 30 years with a maximum fine of $1 million.

“If you have purchased a vehicle from RJ’s Auto Sales of Huntsville within the last five years and believe you are a victim of odometer rollback fraud, please contact the U.S. Secret Service at 256-922-5408," said U.S. Secret Service Special Agent, Michael Williams.