Huntsville Fire & Rescue investigators believe apartment fire caused by HVAC unit

An apartment fire has left one person without a home tonight.

It happened at the Madison Grove apartments on Myrtlewood Drive in Huntsville around 3:30 this afternoon.

We spoke with the tenant who hopes other renters can learn from his experience.

One man told WAAY-31 the fire started when he turned his heat on.

He said at first it smelled like smoke then noticed puffs of smoke were coming out of it.

Soon, he noticed his apartment was on fire.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue investigators believe the fire started upstairs where the unit is.

Now the man wants others to know how important it is to see something and say something to management when something isn't right.

"A girl came around the corner and told me, is that your apartment? I was said yeah that's my apartment. She said it's on fire. I said what," said Leonard Watkins, a tenant of the apartments.

This was Leonard Watkins' reaction when he saw his apartment go up in smoke.

He told us just a few days ago he smelled smoke out of his air vents and management told him to keep it running because it was supposed to smell like that.

But Saturday afternoon he said it just got worse.

"Black smoke started shooting out the vents. So I ran down and tried to cut the heat off," he said.

He immediately called 9-1-1 and Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were able to get the fire out within an hour.

Watkins has lived here for 5 years and told WAAY-31 he's never had this happen before, and now he told us he has nothing.

"I don't know what's refurbish-able or what. I'm probably going to have to throw half of it away," he said.

Watkins told us from now on he'll continue to push management to fix the issues he's seen.

He said he's complained several times and they only put a new filter in and now, he has this message for any other tenants out there.

"After this, you got to go in and check everything, fix everything, make sure the heat and everything working right," he said.

We've reached out to management and we're waiting to hear back.