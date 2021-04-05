According to Huntsville Police, one person is dead after an overnight wreck in Huntsville. Officers say it happened on Pulaski Pike southbound at Oakwood Avenue early Monday morning.
Stay with WAAY 31 for the latest on this story.
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 4:58 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 5:13 AM
Related Content
- One dead after an overnight wreck in Huntsville.
- 1 dead in early morning Huntsville wreck
- Woman taken to hospital after overnight wreck
- UPDATE: Man killed in overnight wreck identified
- Tuscumbia man killed in overnight rollover wreck
- One dead in wreck on Highway 72 in Huntsville
- One dead after wreck at Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville
- One dead after wreck on University Drive in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting
- Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting
Scroll for more content...