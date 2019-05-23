Just hours before her graduation at the Von Braun Center, a Huntsville High School senior, Brittany O'Keefe, got the surprise of a lifetime.
A United States Air Force member flew from overseas to surprise his little sister.
"Are you surprised? Yeah, that's what I counted on," said Devancy Jefferson, Senior Airman.
Jefferson said the surprise had been in the works for a long time, and he'd do whatever it took to be there.
"I really thought he was going to miss my graduation, and that's the last thing I would want," said O'Keefe.
She was even wearing a shirt that said, "I'm a proud Air Force sister," when she got the surprise.
"I thought we were going out to eat. When I saw all of them there, I didn't know why they were all here," said O'Keefe.
The two siblings said they'll make this time spent together last.
Related Content
- Huntsville High School grad gets surprise from brother in Air Force
- Students surprise teacher at Lee High School in Huntsville
- Huntsville nurse surprised with Army honor
- Fight broke out at Huntsville High School
- Huntsville Junior High School teacher resigns
- Huntsville City Schools launches new truancy task force
- Armed Forces Celebration Week begins in Huntsville
- Huntsville mother reacts to new Huntsville Public Safety Task Force
- High school student fires gun into air on Mobile campus
- Update: Man arrested for shooting his brother in Huntsville