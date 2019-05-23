Clear

Huntsville High School grad gets surprise from brother in Air Force

A United States Air Force member flew from overseas to surprise his little sister for her graduation.

Just hours before her graduation at the Von Braun Center, a Huntsville High School senior, Brittany O'Keefe, got the surprise of a lifetime.

"Are you surprised? Yeah, that's what I counted on," said Devancy Jefferson, Senior Airman.

Jefferson said the surprise had been in the works for a long time, and he'd do whatever it took to be there.

"I really thought he was going to miss my graduation, and that's the last thing I would want," said O'Keefe.

She was even wearing a shirt that said, "I'm a proud Air Force sister," when she got the surprise.

"I thought we were going out to eat. When I saw all of them there, I didn't know why they were all here," said O'Keefe.

The two siblings said they'll make this time spent together last.

