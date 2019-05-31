Huntsville City Schools celebrating student's win at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Mountain Gap School P-8 is congratulating one of its students on becoming a co-champion at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Erin Howard is an 8th grade student, and her principal said the one thing you could always find her doing is practicing for last night's win.

"I never expected for this to happen. I was convinced that the bell was going to ring on me at some point today, and for some reason, it did not. I don't know. This is the culmination of the past six years of my life," said Howard.

After years of hard work and making it to the national competition four times, Erin Howard is now a co-champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Heather Bardwell, principal at Mountain Gap P-8, said any chance Erin got, she would use it to study.

"Really, every moment that she could, she studied. It wasn't strange to find her in the counselor's office with another student, paired up, going over words," said Bardwell.

Bardwell said Howard placed in the Top 16 at last year's competition. She said to see her win was a huge accomplishment, not only for Huntsville, but for the state of Alabama.

"There are students in Huntsville, and in Huntsville city, that are doing great things that people may not know about," said Bardwell.

After 17 rounds, spelling bee officials told competitors there were not enough challenging words left in the dictionary. After successfully completing 3 more rounds, all 8 competitors still standing were named co-champions. Each was awarded the $50,000 cash prize.

Bardwell said she'll use Howard's win to motivate future students.

"With hard work and dedication and time commitment, I mean, you really can do anything," said Bardwell.

Mountain Gap P-8 staff said they are planning something special for Howard when she returns home next week. Howard will attend Grissom High School next year.