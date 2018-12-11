HudsonAlpha researcher receives $25,000 grant to study genetic mutation seen in cancer cases

A HudsonAlpha researcher, Le Su, has secured the $25,000 2018 AACR-Bayer Innovation and Discovery Grant to study a genetic mutation that is present in more than half of all human cancer cases.

The grant was created "to encourage the translation of ideas from basic research into new treatment options for cancers with a high unmet medical need," a statement from HudsonAlpha says.

Su will examine mutations in the p53 gene that are commonly seen in cancer cases.

“We believe this gene has a lot to tell us about tumor promotion and cancer on the whole,” Su said. “With this grant, we’ll be able to interrogate our current understanding of how p53 contributes to malignant tumors and, potentially, where we should look for an answer.”