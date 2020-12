Kahlil Saunders gives Grissom credit for making him bigger, faster and stronger, what's needed to play in the SEC.

Saunders signed in front of his teammates and family Wednesday inside Grissom High School.

Saunders will play on the defensive line at the University of Kentucky. He's proud to be a wildcat. Saunders said he's looking forward to going up against SEC quarterbacks, especially, Bo Nix.