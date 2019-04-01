A Final Four Family

The 6'11" Auburn Junior Austin Wiley has the height of a basketball player for sure, and the love of the game is in his DNA. Both of Austin's parents, Aubrey and Vickie Wiley, played basketball at Auburn too.

Aubrey Wiley was a powerful and dynamic inside player, leading the SEC in rebounding in 1994, and coached basketball at Lawson State Community College for almost two decades.

Vickie Orr Wiley, a Hartselle native, is one of the greatest basketball players in Auburn history. She was a three-time All-American and led two teams to NCAA championship games and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

After the Tigers game on Saturday, Vickie and Austin will share something else besides playing ball at Auburn, they can both say they've played in a Final Four.

"To see my son get to do the same thing, its a dream come true," Vickie Orr Wiley said.

Austin said his parents never pressured him to play basketball. His passion for hoops just comes naturally.

"I just grew to love the game and after that I never let go, so it was just a great household to grow up in and be a part of," Austin said.

Vickie told WAAY 31 it's surreal watching her son play at this level. He's even wearing Number 50, the same number his mom wore while at Auburn.

"I'm so proud of Austin and his team, they've worked so hard, and people counted them out, but they keep proving them wrong," Vickie said.

Austin declared for the NBA Draft last year, but ultimately decided to come back to play college ball. His decision puts him in the Auburn history books along side of his parents.

"I went over there and I hugged them and we just all broke down, because going back to last year and even before that so, we knew this was the ultimate goal coming back and it feels great to achieve it," Austin said.

When Auburn landed Austin it was a big deal! He was a five star recruit being looked at by lots of Blue Blood schools, like Duke. He decided to stick with his family and now Auburn's beaten three Blue Bloods to make it to the Final Four.