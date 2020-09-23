A few showers Wednesday, heavy rain by Thursday

Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s Wednesday. Areas closer to Sand Mountain will be warmer due to a little more sun breaking through the clouds and drier conditions. Although a few showers are possible through this afternoon and evening, the more organized rain holds off until late tonight and overnight Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain moves in from the south around sunrise Thursday morning and hangs tough through the afternoon and evening. Get ready for rounds of rain, steady and heavy at times. Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but flooding can’t be ruled out. All in all, Thursday would be a good day to take it easy and spend some time at home as much as possible. We are expecting roughly 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall through the end of the work week.

Showers could possible linger first half of Friday though some data indicates that North Alabama is pretty much done with rain by sunrise. Overwhelming data also indicates that Friday Night Football should be dry though something we will continue to monitor the couple of days. When the weekend starts, the 80s return and we can’t totally shake the chance for a few showers and storms each day.