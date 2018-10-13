Clear

A Few Showers Are Possible Sunday

A slow moving system will linger across the Valley starting Sunday.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 5:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 13, 2018 5:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

As a system moves across the Plains and into the Valley it will begin to slow down. The movement of the system won't allow it to leave the Valley until Wednesday. This means there will be a low chance for showers possible starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday night. 

Rain amounts won't be that large especially area wide. 

Once the system passes we will go right back to cool and dry air that will last until the upcoming weekend. 

