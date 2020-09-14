A Decatur church is ready to help those impacted by Hurricane Sally

The Decatur Church of Christ is on stand-by to help those who will be impacted by Hurricane Sally, less than one week after they got back from helping people following Hurricane Laura.

The Outreach Minister, Cody Michael, told WAAY 31 the church has the supplies so they are ready to offer assistance as soon as they're needed.

“Every disaster we go on, we end up having stuff that’s leftover that was extra, that was not quite enough to fill up a trailer," said Michael. "So, we always hang onto that until the next disaster, that way we’ve already got something saved up that we can go with.”

He said right now they have enough supplies to make the trip to the coast but they're always accepting donations of supplies or money to purchase them. Those allow the Crisis Response Team to continue helping people on short notice.

The church's Crisis Response Team is waiting for Hurricane Sally to make landfall before they leave North Alabama.

Michael said they send the majority of the team to where help is needed most.

“We try to be at the place that’s hit the hardest by the next morning," said Michael. "Within 24 hours we try to let our group go in, we clear out parking lots and church buildings, and then we have 18-wheelers that come in behind us and we start unloading food and supplies to give out to the community. So, it’ll be a last minute decision on this one because it’s kind of unpredictable.”

He said the church is always accepting donations of tarps, non-perishable food and personal hygiene products. You can drop off donations at the Church of Christ locations in Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville and Flint.

Decatur Church of Christ told WAAY 31 they work with several agencies to coordinate relief efforts after natural disasters.

In addition to helping victims of Hurricane Laura, they've also helped in the aftermath of major tornadoes.