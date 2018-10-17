A+ College Ready program celebrates 10 years in Alabama

A big accomplishment for hundreds of Alabama schools, as the state celebrated the A+ College Ready program. It's also credited for saving families more than $16 million in college tuition.

State and local education leaders came together at Decatur High School to celebrate 10 successful years of the A+ College Ready program.

The program allows students in feeder middle schools and high schools to enroll in advanced placement classes in math, science, english and social studies.

"It seemed like a challenge at first, you always hear about how hard these courses are," said Doctor Rudy Davis.

Doctor Davis was one of the first Alabama students to take advantage of the advanced placement classes at Minor High School in Jefferson County. He is now studying Internal Medicine.

"We had to give up some Sunday's, some Saturday's to learn the material but it has definitely paid off," said Davis.

He credits the program for allowing him to follow his dreams of attending Medical school, while saving his family tuition money.

"So by the time I actually started at Auburn University, I had over 30 hours of credits already. So I was basically already a sophomore before I walked onto campus. And as far as saving money, that saved my family so much money. I didn't come from a family with a lot of money, I relied on scholarships and grants and that's kind of how I got to this point," explained Davis.

A+ College Ready officials say the program has saved families more than $16 million dollars in tuition fees by allowing students to earn college credits before they graduate.

Davis encourages students with similar opportunities to take advantage of the classes while they can.

"We still need more teachers, we need more engineers, we need more computer programmers, we need all these careers of the future and you can start learning while in high school," said Davis.

Davis plans to move from Atlanta to California where he will continue pursuing his medical education. East Limestone High School and West Limestone High School were both recognized as Schools of Excellence during the celebration.