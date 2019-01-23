A Chick-fil-A on Governors Drive raises traffic worries for some Huntsville drivers

According to Chick-fil-A, the rumors are true.

On Wednesday the Georgia-based company said its team is in the very early stages of development of a new location in Huntsville.

The new location is set to be built on Governors Drive, but with the Cecil Ashburn Drive closure sending more and more drivers down that roadway drivers say they're worried about traffic.

"While we are still early in the process, we are excited to confirm that Chick-fil-A is actively pursuing a restaurant located in downtown Huntsville at Governors Drive and Joseph Lowery Boulevard near the Huntsville Hospital medical district. We’ve been eager to serve this particular area of Huntsville for quite some time, and we have found a great location in an area that will best serve the community. We look forward to serving our future guests delicious food in a welcoming restaurant environment," Tiffany Simmons, External Communications, Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The exact address can be found in county documents, which place it at the former Sweet Peas. The city says the road widening project completed a couple of years ago is why new businesses like Chick-fil-A are possible on Governors.

"The road was widened some years ago to manage additional traffic. We also have the new gateway entrance into downtown at Dr. Joseph Lowery Boulevard – all designed to manage the traffic load coming through the medical district. New businesses opening in the area are a result of the road improvements," said Kelly Schrimsher.

Drivers we talked with say they're not convinced.

"I think it's going to be a nightmare," said Wendy Bowman.